Boys High Performance 15's camp starts in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The top 102 hockey players from the 2008 birth year in the state of Minnesota will be evaluated in St. Cloud from June 11-16 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The top skaters will advance on to attend the 15's National Camp in Amherst, New York, later this summer.

Players are split into six different teams for the camp; Royal Blue, Light Blue, Red, Green, White, and Gold. The teams will compete against one another and skaters will be evaluated both on and off the ice. You can view each of the rosters for the teams below.

Scrimmages for the camp are free and open to the public. Games will be played at 2:15, 6:45, and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday; 1:30, 3:15, and 8:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and 8:15, 10:00, and 11:45 a.m. on Friday morning.