High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Boys High Performance 15's camp starts in St. Cloud

The top 102 Minnesotan hockey players from the 2008 birth year will be evaluated this week in St. Cloud for a chance to attend the national camp in Amherst, New York.

A hockey player skates in a game wearing purple and yellow gloves, breezers, and helmet alongside an orange jersey and socks.
Nate Chorlton of Cretin-Derham Hall skates in a game for the Boys HP 15's Spring Festival in Plymouth, Minnesota at the Plymouth Ice Center.
Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 10:38 AM

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The top 102 hockey players from the 2008 birth year in the state of Minnesota will be evaluated in St. Cloud from June 11-16 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The top skaters will advance on to attend the 15's National Camp in Amherst, New York, later this summer.

Players are split into six different teams for the camp; Royal Blue, Light Blue, Red, Green, White, and Gold. The teams will compete against one another and skaters will be evaluated both on and off the ice. You can view each of the rosters for the teams below.

Scrimmages for the camp are free and open to the public. Games will be played at 2:15, 6:45, and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday; 1:30, 3:15, and 8:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and 8:15, 10:00, and 11:45 a.m. on Friday morning.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
