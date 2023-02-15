Box strikes twice as Totino-Grace Eagles beat Osseo Orioles

The Totino-Grace Eagles defeated the visiting Osseo Orioles 5-2 on Thursday.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Tre Peck scored assisted by Gabe Gallivan and Sam DeYoung.

Eli Paloranta tied it up 1-1 early into the third period, assisted by Luke Sawicky and Kameron Konsela.

Ben Box took the lead one minute later, assisted by Thomas Quast and Gabe Gallivan.

Ben Box increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later, assisted by Thomas Quast and Clayton Derr.

Kameron Konsela narrowed the gap to 3-2 two minutes later, assisted by Jacob Bodin.

Thomas Quast increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later.

One minute later, Keegan Kiedrowski scored, assisted by Carson Border and Tre Peck.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Eagles hosting Roseville Area at 7 p.m. CST at Thief River Falls Prowlers, and the Orioles hosting St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena.