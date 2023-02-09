Bork's two goals net Luverne Cardinals victory over Marshall Tigers

The Luverne Cardinals defeated the visiting Marshall Tigers on Thursday, ending 4-2.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brady Bork.

Brady Bork scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Patrick Kroski and Elliot Domagala.

The Tigers made it 2-1 with a goal from Zach Kramer .

Cardinals' Elliot Domagala tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Patrick Kroski and Owen Sudenga assisted.

Owen Sudenga increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Marcus Vortherms and Blaik Bork.

Owen Renslow narrowed the gap to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Joey Fossum and Andrew Seanor .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Cardinals hosting Morris/Benson Area at 7 p.m. CST at Benson, and the Tigers hosting Minnesota River at 7 p.m. CST at Redwood Falls Community Center.