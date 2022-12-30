Borgestad's two goals net White Bear Lake Area Bears victory over Mounds View Mustangs

The White Bear Lake Area Bears defeated the visiting Mounds View Mustangs on Thursday, ending 5-3.

The Bears took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nolan Roed. Aiden Welch assisted.

The Mustangs' Grant Dean tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Sam Schulte.

The Bears took the lead late in the first when Aiden Welch scored, assisted by Joe Belisle.

The Mustangs tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Jack Loucks late into the first.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Bears led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Mustangs tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Jack Loucks found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Grant Dean.

Will Distad took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Joe Belisle and Jack Stanius.

Brady Borgestad increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later, assisted by Aiden Welch.

Next games:

The Bears play St. Cloud away on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Mustangs will face Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at home on Monday at 4 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.