Boelter strikes twice as Northern Lakes Lightning beat Greenway Raiders

The Northern Lakes Lightning defeated the visiting Greenway Raiders 5-1 on Friday.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Noah Miles. Jayden Marthaler and Preston Verness assisted.

The Lightning's Easton Anderson increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Jerome Martin and Isaac Peterson.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute of the second period when Aden Springer found the back of the net, assisted by Max Gangl.

Early, Darby Boelter scored a goal, assisted by Isaac Peterson and Kolbe Severson, making the score 3-1.

Logan Verville increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Easton Anderson and Wyatt Balmer.

Darby Boelter increased the lead to 5-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Jack Carr and Caden Nelson.

Next games:

The Lightning play Willmar away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The Raiders will face Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at La Crescent-Hokah Lancers.