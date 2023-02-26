Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Bobby Cowan and John Warpinski clinch it for Edina Hornets against Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights

The Edina Hornets eked out a win against the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights on Saturday. The final score was 2-1.

img_500260380_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:52 PM

Edina's John Warpinski scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Peter Giertsen. Michael Risteau and Mason McElroy assisted.

The Hornets tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Bobby Cowan scored, assisted by Jackson Nevers.

The Hornets took the lead with a goal from John Warpinski halfway through the first, assisted by John Halverson.

The Hornets were called for no penalties, while the Red Knights received no penalties.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
