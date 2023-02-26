Bobby Cowan and John Warpinski clinch it for Edina Hornets against Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights
The Edina Hornets eked out a win against the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights on Saturday. The final score was 2-1.
The Edina Hornets eked out a win against the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights on Saturday. The final score was 2-1.
Edina's John Warpinski scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Peter Giertsen. Michael Risteau and Mason McElroy assisted.
The Hornets tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Bobby Cowan scored, assisted by Jackson Nevers.
The Hornets took the lead with a goal from John Warpinski halfway through the first, assisted by John Halverson.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Hornets were called for no penalties, while the Red Knights received no penalties.