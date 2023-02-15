Bloomington Kennedy Eagles victorious against Somerset

The Bloomington Kennedy Eagles defeated the Somerset 3-1 on Thursday.

The Somerset players tied the score 1-1 early in the first period when Owen Parnell scored, assisted by Brock Sawicki and Michael Shannon.

JD Coady scored early into the second period, assisted by Nate Vodovnik and Clayton Deutsch.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Nate Vodovnik netted one. The 3-1 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Somerset players face Dodge County at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena and the Eagles take on Minneapolis on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth East Greyhounds.