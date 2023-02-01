Bloomington Kennedy Eagles secure much-needed win

The Bloomington Kennedy Eagles have gone through a tough spell with a run of 12 straight defeats. But after a 4-2 victory over the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars, things are looking brighter.

The hosting Eagles took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Clayton Deutsch. Nate Vodovnik assisted.

Owen Baker scored midway through the second period, assisted by Bode Campbell.

Late, Clayton Deutsch scored a goal, assisted by Nick Manning, making the score 2-1.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when David Wurst found the back of the net, assisted by JD Coady.

The Jaguars narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third when Frank Arth beat the goalie, assisted by Garrett Fest.

JD Coady increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Eagles hosting the Stars at 2 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena and the Jaguars visiting the Trojans at 3 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.