Bloomington Kennedy Eagles end five-loss run

The game between the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles and the Simley Spartans finished 6-4 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Bloomington Kennedy after five straight defeats.

The hosting Eagles took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Clayton Deutsch. Mason Biermaier assisted.

The Spartans' Louis Tuccitto tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Carl Lane.

The Eagles scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-4 going in to the second break.

Clayton Deutsch increased the lead to 6-4 late in the third period, assisted by Ryan Butala.

Next up:

The Eagles play Albert Lea away on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Spartans will face St. Paul Johnson at home on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Gustafson-Phalen Arena.