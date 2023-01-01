Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars beat South St. Paul Packers 0-8 for their first win of the season

After nine games, the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars finally managed to get a tick in the win column. Their first victory of the season came on the road against the South St. Paul Packers, in a game that Bloomington Jefferson won 8-0.

The Jaguars increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Joseph Kubas netted one, assisted by Maximo San Roman and Bode Campbell.

The Jaguars increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Daniel Schmitz late in the first, assisted by Grant Baker and Maximo San Roman.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Jaguars led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Jaguars increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Owen Baker scored, assisted by Grant Baker and Dillan Smidt.

Jordan Wang increased the lead to 7-0 one minute later, assisted by Dillan Smidt and Sam Mickelson.

In the end the 8-0 goal came from Sam Mickelson who increased the Jaguars' lead, assisted by Taylor Cossette and Jordan Wang, late into the third. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Packers were whistled for eight penalties, while the Jaguars received 10 penalties.

Ahead of Saturday's road game, the Jaguars had suffered eight consecutive defeats.

Coming up:

The Jaguars play against Chaska on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers. The Packers will face Tartan on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.