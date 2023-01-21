High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Blake Bears' winning streak broken by Sartell Sabres

The Blake Bears have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the Sartell Sabres, Blake was on a run of seven straight wins. But, Friday's game at Bernicks Pepsi Arena finished 4-0 and the winning streak was ended.

img_500228899_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 20, 2023 09:46 PM
Next up:

The Sabres play Elk River/Zimmerman away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center. The Bears will face Stillwater at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.