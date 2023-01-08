Blake Bears win and continue run

The Southwest Christian Stars were no wrench in the works for the winning machine the Blake Bears, who won again at home on Saturday. The game finished 6-1 and Blake now has four straight wins, while Southwest Christian's run of seven games without defeat was ended.

The Bears opened strong, right after the puck drop with Rowan Heithoff scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Chas Sabre.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Carson Clark scored, assisted by Oliver Duininck.

The Bears' Reese Hack increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Carter Krenke.

The Stars narrowed the gap to 3-1 with a goal from Caleb Bendell late into the first, assisted by Jared Greiner.

The Bears scored one goal in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

David Carlson increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Joe Erickson and Liam Brink.

Joe Erickson increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Liam Brink and Max Vinar.

The Bears have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Bears hosting the Lions at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena and the Stars visiting the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.