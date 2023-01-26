Blake Bears victorious against Totino-Grace Eagles

The Blake Bears defeated the home-team Totino-Grace Eagles 5-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Blake managed to pull out a win.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bears took the lead when Rowan Heithoff scored the first goal assisted by Oliver Duininck.

Four minutes into the period, Shane Dean scored a goal, assisted by Jimmy Pautsch and Blake Anderson, making the score 1-1.

The Eagles made it 2-1 halfway through when Sam DeYoung scored, assisted by Clayton Derr and Thomas Quast.

Bears' Rowan Heithoff tallied a goal as he scored yet again, halfway through, making the score 2-2. Chas Sabre assisted.

The Bears took the lead within the first minute when Joe Erickson found the back of the net, assisted by Chas Sabre.

Rowan Heithoff increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Oliver Duininck.

Oliver Duininck increased the lead to 5-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Rowan Heithoff.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Eagles host Rogers at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center and the Bears welcome the Providence Academy Lions at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.