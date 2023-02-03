Blake Bears score twice in the third to beat Gentry Academy Stars

The Blake Bears defeated the Gentry Academy Stars 7-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Blake pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Joe Erickson. James Thornton assisted.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Carter Krenke scored, assisted by Rowan Heithoff and Nick Witzke.

The Stars' Reese Shaw narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Tyler Geyer.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

The Bears took the lead early into the third period when Rowan Heithoff beat the goalie, assisted by Carter Krenke.

Carter Krenke increased the lead to 5-3 late in the third, assisted by Rowan Heithoff.

Rowan Heithoff increased the lead to 6-3 only seconds later.

Reese Hack increased the lead to 7-3 one minute later, assisted by Grant Matushak.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Gentry Academy at TCO Sports Garden.