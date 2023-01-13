Blake Bears keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Blake Bears as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans, making it six in a row. They won 6-1 over St. Paul Academy.

The visiting Bears started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Reese Hack scoring in the first period, assisted by Carter Krenke.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Rowan Heithoff in the first period, assisted by Oliver Duininck and Carter Krenke.

The Spartans' Alex Armada narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Nelson Wodarz .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Bears.

The Bears increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Carson Clark found the back of the net, assisted by Joe Erickson.

Oliver Duininck increased the lead to 6-1 in the middle of the third, assisted by Grant Matushak and Chas Sabre.

Next games:

The Spartans travel to Simley on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center. The Bears visit Breck to play the Mustangs on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.