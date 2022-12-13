Blake Bears dig deep in the third to win against Breck Mustangs

The Breck Mustangs and the visiting Blake Bears were tied going into the third, but Blake pulled away for a 4-3 victory in game action.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Rowan Heithoff. Grant Matushak and Oliver Duininck assisted.

Carter Krenke scored in the second period, assisted by Reese Hack.

Mustangs' Luke Kern tallied a goal late into the second period, making the score 2-1. Ben Amato assisted.

Late, the Mustangs made it 2-2 with a goal from Nate Miller.

Carter Krenke took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Chas Sabre and Carson Clark.

Landon Bell increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Carter Krenke.

Paddy Greene narrowed the gap to 4-3 six minutes later, assisted by Erik Nordseth and Oliver Kadue.

Next up:

The Mustangs host the Delano Tigers on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena. The Bears will face Benilde-St. Margaret's at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake Arena - Hopkins.