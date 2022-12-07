Blake Bears couldn't stop star-studded St. Thomas Academy Cadets from winning

The St. Thomas Academy Cadets and the Blake Bears met on Tuesday. St. Thomas Academy came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-1.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Tommy Kertz. Tommy Cronin assisted.

The Cadets increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Tommy Cronin netted one, assisted by Jake Faith.

The Bears narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes into the period when Rowan Heithoff found the back of the net, assisted by David Carlson.

Brody Deitz increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tommy Kubes.

Tommy Cronin increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Patch Cronin.

Next up:

The Cadets travel to Simley on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center. The Bears visit Eden Prairie to play the Eagles on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.