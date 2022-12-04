Blake Bears beat St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights – Krenke scores 2

The Blake Bears bested the visiting St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights 3-2 on Thursday.

Blake's Carter Krenke scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Knights started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Leyton Punton scoring in the first minute, assisted by Tyler Jordan and Dylan Fischer.

The Bears tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Carter Krenke late into the first period, assisted by Carson Clark and Finn Woerner.

The Knights' Tyler Jordan took the lead late in the first, assisted by Jacob Rokala and Jackson Cross.

The Bears scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Knights play against Mahtomedi on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena. The Bears will face St. Thomas Academy on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.