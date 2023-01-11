SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Blake Bears beat Providence Academy Lions and continue winning run

The game between the Blake Bears and the Providence Academy Lions on Tuesday finished 9-5. The result means Blake has five straight wins.

img_500219207_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:51 PM
Share

The game between the Blake Bears and the Providence Academy Lions on Tuesday finished 9-5. The result means Blake has five straight wins.

Next up:

The Bears travel to St. Paul Academy on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena. The Lions will face Rock Ridge on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at David Thaler Sports Center.