Blake Bears beat Mounds View Mustangs

The Blake Bears won their home game against the Mounds View Mustangs on Thursday, ending 8-1.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Rowan Heithoff netted one.

The Mustangs' Johnny Conlin narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Aiden Bale.

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Bears.

The Bears increased the lead to 7-1 early in the third period when Reese Hack scored again, assisted by Landon Bell and Max Vinar.

Carter Krenke increased the lead to 8-1 late in the third, assisted by Carson Clark.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Bears will host the Stars at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena, and the Mustangs will visit the Royals at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.