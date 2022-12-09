Blake Bears beat Eden Prairie Eagles in overtime

The Blake Bears hosted the Eden Prairie Eagles in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Blake prevailed. The final score was 5-4.

Blake's Carter Krenke scored the game-winning goal.

The Bears took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Carter Krenke. Landon Bell assisted.

Connor Crowley scored early in the second period.

Teddy Townsend then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Gavin Orth and Mason Moe assisted.

Late, the Bears' Rowan Heithoff scored a goal, assisted by Chas Sabre, making the score 2-2.

The Bears took the lead early into the third period when Rowan Heithoff found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Carter Krenke.

Oliver Duininck increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Grant Matushak.

Rio Treharne narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Connor Crowley and Teddy Townsend.

Rio Treharne tied the game 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Teddy Townsend. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 5:39 before Carter Krenke scored the game-winner for the home team.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Bears hosting the Mustangs at 3 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena and the Eagles visiting the Greyhounds at 2 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.