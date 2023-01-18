Blaine Bengals couldn't stop star-studded Andover Huskies from winning

The Blaine Bengals and the Andover Huskies met on Tuesday. Andover came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 7-0.

The Andover Huskies took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Caden Martin. Tristen May-Robinson and Macklin Yelle assisted.

The Andover Huskies' Mason Gilmore increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Cooper Conway and Tristen May-Robinson.

Jordan Giacomini scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Gavyn Thoreson.

The Andover Huskies increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute when Austin Westman netted one, assisted by Cooper Conway and Ben Doll.

Cooper Conway increased the lead to 5-0 six minutes later, assisted by Tristen May-Robinson and Gavyn Thoreson.

Cayden Casey increased the lead to 6-0 one minute later, assisted by Gavyn Thoreson.

The Andover Huskies made it 7-0 when Cooper Conway beat the goalie, assisted by Cayden Casey and Gavyn Thoreson late into the third period. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next up:

The Andover Huskies play against Anoka on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Bengals will face Totino-Grace on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at Andover Hockey Rink.