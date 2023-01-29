Blaine Bengals beat Spring Lake Park Panthers in overtime

The Blaine Bengals hosted the Spring Lake Park Panthers in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Blaine prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Blaine's Alex Jorgenson scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Bengals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Caden Parent scoring in the first minute, assisted by Nathan Luong.

The Panthers tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Jacob Rombach scored, assisted by John Ross.

The Panthers made it 2-1 seven minutes into the period when John Ross netted one, assisted by Connor Larsen.

Caleb Schwark tied the game 2-2 late into the third period, assisted by Wilson Guse and Sam Shaughnessy. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Alex Jorgenson scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Wilson Guse and Sam Shaughnessy.

Next games:

The Bengals travel to the Lakeville South Cougars on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The Panthers will face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.