Black River Falls Tigers pull ahead in the third to defeat Winona Winhawks

The Black River Falls Tigers were victorious on the road against the Winona Winhawks. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Black River Falls pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Teis Larsen.

The Tigers tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Drew Apicella found the back of the net, assisted by Wyatt Madvig.

The Tigers took the lead within the first minute when Wyatt Tennant beat the goalie, assisted by Calvin Lakowske.

Calvin Lakowske increased the lead to 3-1 five minutes later, assisted by Wyatt Tennant.

Next games:

The Winhawks travel to Faribault on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena. The Tigers will face La Crescent-Hokah on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Austin Packers.