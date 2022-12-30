Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights win on the road against Lakeville South Cougars

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights won when they visited the Lakeville South Cougars on Thursday. The final score was 7-1.

The Red Knights have now won five straight road games.

Next up:

The Cougars are set to face Eagan at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights, while the Red Knights face Mahtomedi at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center. Both games are scheduled for Tuesday.