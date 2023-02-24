Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights win knock out game against Blake Bears

The 7-1 win at home for the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights against the Blake Bears means the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights are through to the next round.

The Red Knights started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Ryan Baird scoring in the first period, assisted by Cam Kirschner.

The Red Knights' Drew Stewart increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Ryan Baird and Mason Stenger.

The Bears narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Oliver Duininck scored, assisted by Carter Krenke.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Red Knights led 6-1 going in to the third period.

The Red Knights increased the lead to 7-1 within the first minute when Ryan Baird beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Drew Stewart and Cam Kirschner. The 7-1 goal held up as the game winner.