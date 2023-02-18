Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights victorious against New Prague Trojans
The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights defeated the New Prague Trojans 13-3 on Friday.
The first period ended with a 6-2 lead for the Red Knights.
The Red Knights scored four goals in second period an held the lead 10-2 going in to the second break.
The Trojans narrowed the gap to 3-10 early in the third period when Connor Williams beat the goalie.
Michael Risteau increased the lead to 3-11 four minutes later, assisted by Cole Bumgarner and Mason Minor.
Maximos Wendt increased the lead to 3-12 only seconds later, assisted by Mason Minor.
Michael Risteau increased the lead to 3-13 late into the third assisted by Gavin Reed.