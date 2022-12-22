Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights victorious against Blake Bears

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights defeated the Blake Bears 11-3 on Tuesday.

The visiting Red Knights opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Michael Risteau scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Caleb Koskie and Mason Stenger.

The Red Knights' Drew Stewart increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Ryan Baird and Mason Minor.

The Red Knights increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Cam Kirschner in the first period, assisted by Mason Minor and Ben Norris.

The Red Knights scored five goals in second period an held the lead 8-1 going in to the second break.

The Bears narrowed the gap to 8-2 early in the third period when Carter Krenke beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Alex Witzke.

Ben Norris increased the lead to 9-2 three minutes later, assisted by Maceo Phillips and A.J. Ulrich.

Poul Andersen increased the lead to 2-10 one minute later, assisted by Dylan Popehn and Cam Kirschner.

Nick Palmer increased the lead to 2-11 eight minutes later.

Carter Krenke narrowed the gap to 3-11 two minutes later, assisted by Rowan Heithoff and Chas Sabre.

Coming up:

The Red Knights play against Hill-Murray on Thursday at 12 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove. The Bears will face Wayzata on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.