Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights score twice in the third to beat Hill-Murray Pioneers

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights defeated the Hill-Murray Pioneers 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Benilde-St. Margaret's pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Benilde-St. Margaret's' Drew Stewart scored the game-winning goal.

The Pioneers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brady Ingebritson. Simon Seidl and Caden Sampair assisted.

The Red Knights tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first when Drew Stewart scored, assisted by Gavin Reed and Ryan Baird.

The Red Knights' Wes Berg took the lead late into the first, assisted by Gavin Reed and Drew Stewart.

The Pioneers tied the game 2-2 with another goal from Brady Ingebritson late into the first, assisted by Simon Seidl and Landon Cottingham.

Drew Stewart took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Ryan Baird.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Red Knights will host the Andover Huskies at 5 p.m. CST and the Pioneers will play against the Cougars at 7:30 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Park.