Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights keep on winning on the road and now have 10 straight road wins

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights' strong shape continues, and on Tuesday they beat the Orono Spartans 6-2 on the road. The result means they now have 10 successive road wins.

Coming up:

The Red Knights play against Hermantown on Friday at 12 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates. The Spartans will face Chanhassen on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Spring Lake Park Panthers.