Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights couldn't stop star-studded Wayzata Trojans from winning

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights and the Wayzata Trojans met on Saturday. Wayzata came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-1.

The Trojans took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Rhys Wallin. Jacob Kvasnicka and Jacob White assisted.

Luke Miller scored late in the second period, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka and Rhys Wallin.

Late, the Red Knights' Mason Stenger scored a goal, assisted by Poul Andersen and Caleb Koskie, making the score 2-1.

Late, the Trojans made it 3-1 with a goal from Jibber Kuhl.

Rhys Wallin increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Jibber Kuhl and Jacob Kvasnicka.

Next games:

The Red Knights host the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center. The Trojans will face Andover on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Andover Hockey Rink.