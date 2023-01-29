Bendell scores twice in Southwest Christian Stars' win over Hutchinson Tigers

The Southwest Christian Stars defeated the hosting Hutchinson Tigers 4-2 on Saturday.

The visiting Stars opened strong, right after the puck drop with Jared Greiner scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kael Lundquist.

Charlie Renner scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Manny Pearce and Emmett Reiter.

Stars' Eli Hoffman tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Caleb Bendell assisted.

The Stars made it 3-1 with a goal from Caleb Bendell.

The Stars increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Caleb Bendell beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Eli Hoffman and Jared Greiner.

Elliott Ladwig narrowed the gap to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Aiden Mallak.

The Stars have now won four straight road games.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Tigers host Delano at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena and the Stars visit Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.