Bemidji Lumberjacks secure much-needed win

The Bemidji Lumberjacks have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 0-0 victory over the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights, things are looking brighter for Bemidji with at least a much needed point.

Next up:

The Lumberjacks host Warroad on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. The Knights visit Wayzata to play the Trojans on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.