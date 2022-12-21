Bemidji Lumberjacks reverse deficit to clinch victory

The Bemidji Lumberjacks were challenged and were behind by 1-2 after two periods in the game against East Grand Forks Green Wave. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 3-2 for road-team Bemidji.

Bemidji's Peyton Neadeau scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Lumberjacks opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Dominic Arndt scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Max Fankhanel and Noah Mannausau.

The Green Wave's Caleb Schmiedeberg tied the game 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Landon Jameison and Cole Bies.

The Green Wave made it 2-1 early into the second period when Jace Van Eps netted one, assisted by Cooper Hills.

The Lumberjacks tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Wyatt Mattfield scored, assisted by Cael Knutson and Noah Mannausau.

Peyton Neadeau took the lead late into the third, assisted by Stonewall Gessner and Wyatt Mattfield.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Green Wave will host the Roughriders at 7:30 p.m. CST at Eagles Arena and the Lumberjacks will play against the Rams at 6 p.m. CST at New Prague Trojans.