Bemidji Lumberjacks keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Bemidji Lumberjacks as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the St. Cloud Tigers, making it six in a row. They won 5-2 over St. Cloud.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Wyatt Mattfield found the back of the net.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Andrew Cumming halfway through the first, assisted by Ben Eiynck.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first when Noah Mannausau scored, assisted by Nick Yavarow and Casey Rupp.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Lumberjacks led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Sheldon Shyiak narrowed the gap to 5-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ben Eiynck.

Next up:

The Tigers host Brainerd on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex. The Lumberjacks visit East Grand Forks to play the Green Wave on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena.