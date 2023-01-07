SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Bemidji Lumberjacks keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Bemidji Lumberjacks as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Alexandria Area Cardinals, making it four in a row. They won 5-2 over Alexandria Area.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 06, 2023 09:19 PM
Next games:

The Cardinals host the Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The Lumberjacks will face Detroit Lakes on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.

