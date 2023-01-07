Bemidji Lumberjacks keep on winning and now have four straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Bemidji Lumberjacks as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Alexandria Area Cardinals, making it four in a row. They won 5-2 over Alexandria Area.
Next games:
The Cardinals host the Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The Lumberjacks will face Detroit Lakes on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.