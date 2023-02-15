Bemidji Lumberjacks have ended their losing streak after 4-4 vs. Brainerd Warriors

The game between the Brainerd Warriors and the hosting Bemidji Lumberjacks finished 4-4. Bemidji's victory puts an end to a six-game losing streak.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Dylan Wikoff scored the first goal assisted by Brady Johnson.

Midway through the second period, Wyatt Mattfield scored a goal, assisted by Peyton Neadeau and Nick Johnson, making the score 1-1.

The Lumberjacks made it 2-1 halfway through when Hunter Brodina scored, assisted by Briggs Knott and Noah Mannausau.

The Warriors tied the score 2-2 early into the third period when Kade Stengrim scored, assisted by Brady Johnson.

Noah Mannausau took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Wyatt Mattfield and Benjamin O'Leary.

Max Fankhanel increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Peyton Neadeau.

Ryan Kennedy narrowed the gap to 4-3 three minutes later.

Kade Stengrim tied it up 4-4 less than a minute later, assisted by Ryan Kennedy.

Next games:

The Warriors play against River Lakes on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Thief River Falls on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers.