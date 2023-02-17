Bemidji Lumberjacks beat Thief River Falls Prowlers – Mannausau scores 2

The Bemidji Lumberjacks bested the hosting Thief River Falls Prowlers 3-2 on Thursday.

Bemidji's Benjamin O'Leary scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Lumberjacks took the lead when Noah Mannausau scored the first goal assisted by Cael Knutson and Dominic Arndt.

Late in the second period, Noah Mannausau scored a goal, assisted by Casey Rupp, making the score 2-0.

The Prowlers made it 2-1 with a goal from Braydin Lund.

Braydin Lund tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Max Arlt.

Benjamin O'Leary took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Ashton Niemi and Peyton Neadeau.

Next games:

The Prowlers play Red Lake Falls away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Roseau at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Trojans.