Bemidji Lumberjacks beat Detroit Lakes Lakers and continue winning run

The game between the Detroit Lakes Lakers and the Bemidji Lumberjacks on Thursday finished 3-0. The result means Bemidji has five straight wins.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Lumberjacks took the lead when Cael Knutson scored assisted by Nick Yavarow and Casey Rupp.

Hunter Brodina increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period, assisted by Cael Knutson and Benjamin O'Leary.

In the end the 3-0 came from Wyatt Mattfield who increased the Lumberjacks' lead, assisted by Dominic Arndt, late into the third. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Lakers travel to Prairie Centre on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Lumberjacks host St. Cloud to play the Tigers on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.