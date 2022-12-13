Becker/Big Lake Eagles win on the road against Windom Eagles

The Becker/Big Lake Eagles won the road game against the Windom Eagles 6-2 on Saturday.

The Eagles took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Brayden Graning . Jase Tobako and Eli Scheideman assisted.

The Eagles' Jase Tobako increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Brayden Graning.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Eagles led 5-2 going in to the third period.

Brayden Graning increased the lead to 6-2 late into the third period.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Eagles will play the Cardinals at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena, and the Eagles will play the North Stars at 5 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena.