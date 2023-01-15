Becker/Big Lake Eagles win on the road against Prairie Centre North Stars

The Becker/Big Lake Eagles won the road game against the Prairie Centre North Stars 6-2 on Saturday.

The visiting Eagles took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jase Tobako . Brayden Graning assisted.

The Eagles scored five goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

The North Stars narrowed the gap to 6-2 early in the third period when Eli Fletcher beat the goalie again, assisted by Jesse Williams and James Rieland.

Next up:

The North Stars play Northern Lakes away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Eagles will face Willmar at home on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.