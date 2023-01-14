SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Becker/Big Lake Eagles have ended their losing streak after 2-7 vs. Northern Edge

The game between Northern Edge and the hosting Becker/Big Lake Eagles finished 7-2. Becker/Big Lake's victory puts an end to a six-game losing streak.

img_500222607_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 09:23 PM
Share

The game between Northern Edge and the hosting Becker/Big Lake Eagles finished 7-2. Becker/Big Lake's victory puts an end to a six-game losing streak.

Coming up:

The Eagles play Prairie Centre away on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Northern Edge players will face Monticello at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.