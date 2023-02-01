Becker/Big Lake Eagles beat Prairie Centre North Stars in overtime

The Becker/Big Lake Eagles hosted the Prairie Centre North Stars in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Becker/Big Lake prevailed. The final score was 6-5.

Becker/Big Lake's Tyler Lillemo scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jase Tobako . Brayden Graning and Grady Slepica assisted.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jase Tobako scored yet again, assisted by Eli Scheideman and Brayden Graning.

The Eagles' Garrett Marotz increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Ben Sellner .

Three goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The North Stars took the lead early into the third period when James Rieland scored again, assisted by Eli Fletcher and Zac Bick.

Rylan Tobako tied the game 4-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Ben Sellner and Samuel Rusin .

Cooper Wright took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Brayden Graning and Eli Scheideman.

Eli Fletcher tied it up 5-5 one minute later, assisted by James Rieland. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 6:41 before Tyler Lillemo scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jase Tobako.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Eagles hosting the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena and the North Stars visiting the Storm at 5:15 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena.