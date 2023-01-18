Becker/Big Lake Eagles beat Moose Lake Area Rebels

The Becker/Big Lake Eagles won their home game against the Moose Lake Area Rebels on Tuesday, ending 5-1.

The Eagles took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Nolan O'neal . Garrett Marotz assisted.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Eagles.

Michael Larson narrowed the gap to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Braden Parzy.

Coming up:

The Eagles host Chisago Lakes on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Rebels visit Lake of the Woods to play the Bears on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.