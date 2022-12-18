SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Barsness strikes twice as Coon Rapids Cardinals beat Anoka Tornadoes

The Coon Rapids Cardinals defeated the visiting Anoka Tornadoes 5-1 on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 18, 2022 11:02 AM
The first period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Cardinals.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Cardinals hosting South St. Paul at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center, and the Tornadoes hosting Cambridge-Isanti at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.