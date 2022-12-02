Barsness scores 2 in Coon Rapids Cardinals' win over River Lakes Stars

The Coon Rapids Cardinals won against the visiting River Lakes Stars 7-2 on Saturday.

The hosting Cardinals took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Tyler Barsness. Ben Kish and Trenton Theisen assisted.

The Stars tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Anthony Fink late into the first, assisted by Cole Pientka.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period when Dylan Bushy found the back of the net, assisted by Nolan Hazelwood and Cayden Alphin.

Tyler Barsness increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Nate Klinsing.

Edwin Kramer narrowed the gap to 7-2 two minutes later, assisted by Jacob Philippi.

Coming up:

The Cardinals travel to Rogers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center. The Stars host Breckenridge to play the Blades on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.