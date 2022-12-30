Baldwin-Woodville got a shut out against Red Wing Wingers

The Baldwin-Woodville picked up a decisive road win against the Red Wing Wingers. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brennen Sanders. Brody Everts assisted.

The Baldwin-Woodville players increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Blake Lokken scored, assisted by Gavin Sell and Davis Paulsen.

The Baldwin-Woodville's players Rhett Schweitzer increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Gavin Finstad and Ryan Boeseneilers.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Baldwin-Woodville players led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Next up:

The Baldwin-Woodville players play against St. Paul Highland - Central on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Wingers will face Austin on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.