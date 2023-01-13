SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Bagley/Fosston Flyers' winning streak broken by MayPort Ice Dawgs

The Bagley/Fosston Flyers have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the MayPort Ice Dawgs, Bagley/Fosston was on a run of six straight wins. But, Thursday's game at Bagley Hockey Arena finished 1-0 and the winning streak was ended.

img_500221125_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 12, 2023 11:03 PM
Share

The Bagley/Fosston Flyers have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the MayPort Ice Dawgs, Bagley/Fosston was on a run of six straight wins. But, Thursday's game at Bagley Hockey Arena finished 1-0 and the winning streak was ended.

Coming up:

The Flyers play Breckenridge away on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena. The Ice Dawgs will face Breckenridge at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.