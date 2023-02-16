Bagley/Fosston Flyers' winning streak broken by Kittson County Central Bearcats

The Bagley/Fosston Flyers have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the Kittson County Central Bearcats, Bagley/Fosston was on a run of five straight wins. But, Tuesday's game at Hallock Ice Arena finished 5-4 and the winning streak was ended.

Kittson County Central's Tyler Hennen scored the game-winning goal.

The Flyers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Casey Hansen. Markus Olson assisted.

The Bearcats' Gavin Johnson tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Ethan Hanson and Hayden Olsonawski .

The Flyers took the lead with a goal from Eric Gerbracht late into the first, assisted by Alex Christenson and Connor Nelson.

Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.

Tyler Hennen took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Hayden Olsonawski and Gus Gunnarson .

Next games:

The Bearcats play Detroit Lakes away on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena. The Flyers will face Lake of the Woods at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.