Bagley/Fosston Flyers win on the road against Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves

The Bagley/Fosston Flyers won when they visited the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Friday. The final score was 9-3.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Flyers led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The Flyers scored four goals in second period an held the lead 8-2 going in to the second break.

Drew Marolt narrowed the gap to 8-3 late in the third period, assisted by Deegan Richards.

Breckin Levin increased the lead to 9-3 two minutes later, assisted by Markus Olson.

The Timberwolves were whistled for no penalties, while the Flyers received no penalties.

Next up:

The Timberwolves host Ashland on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails. The Flyers will face Lake of the Woods on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.